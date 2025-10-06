Quebec LNG proposal not of ‘national interest’ at this point, says federal minister

By Miriam Lafontaine Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says it’s too early to say whether a liquefied natural gas facility pitched for Quebec meets the bar of being in the national interest. “My sense is this is not a project that is at a scale where we need to be looking at it,” the minister said. “It’s certainly not a project of national interest at this point.” The minister made the comment in Montreal on Friday during an announcement Canada would be investing $22 million to boost the country’s battery production capacity. Marinvest Energy Canada had been lobbying Hodgson’s department in recent months regarding a possible natural gas pipeline and export facility near Baie-Comeau, Que, just as the Liberal government was preparing to table legislation to fast-track major projects. The…