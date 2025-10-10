National News
B.C. government says dissolving Vancouver park board will require referendum

October 10, 2025 39 views

British Columbia’s Housing Ministry says dissolving the Vancouver park board will require a referendum. The ministry says new legislation to amend the Vancouver Charter would give city council the authority to dissolve the park board after holding an “assent vote,” should a majority of Vancouverites vote to approve the plan. It says if a simple majority — 50 per cent plus one — votes to dissolve the board, Vancouver city council can pass a bylaw to dissolve the board, giving jurisdiction over designated city parks to council. The province says the legislation will also require a referendum and a unanimous council vote if the city wants to remove a permanent park designation, unless the lands are being transferred to First Nations. Vancouver city council under Mayor Ken Sim moved to…

