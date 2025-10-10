B.C. government says dissolving Vancouver park board will require referendum

British Columbia’s Housing Ministry says dissolving the Vancouver park board will require a referendum. The ministry says new legislation to amend the Vancouver Charter would give city council the authority to dissolve the park board after holding an “assent vote,” should a majority of Vancouverites vote to approve the plan. It says if a simple majority — 50 per cent plus one — votes to dissolve the board, Vancouver city council can pass a bylaw to dissolve the board, giving jurisdiction over designated city parks to council. The province says the legislation will also require a referendum and a unanimous council vote if the city wants to remove a permanent park designation, unless the lands are being transferred to First Nations. Vancouver city council under Mayor Ken Sim moved to…
Related Posts
Shelter-in-place order lifted, one person dead in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP
October 10, 2025 25
By Rianna Lim Provincial police say they’ve lifted a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First…
B.C. strike escalates to include about 26,000 public service workers, professionals
October 10, 2025 39
By Brenna Owen Two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers escalated their weeks-long…