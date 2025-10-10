Lakehead University gets a boost in funding for Indigenous learning

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A recent $100,000 donation will help create Indigenous-led spaces and programming at Lakehead University. The funding from insurance and financial services company Canada Life is for the school’s Gichi Kendaasiwin initiative, and was announced at Lakehead on Sept 29. “Right now, (with) this project we’re looking at building various spaces across all of our three campuses that allow for cultural learning to happen … in a more appropriate way,” Denise Baxter, the vice provost of Indigenous initiatives at Lakehead, told Newswatch. “Supporting student success is obviously really at the heart of all this and why we’re doing this, and then connecting our work with outreach to communities.” More than a decade ago, Lakehead University planned to build its Gichi…