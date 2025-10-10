National News
Winston Churchill, William Berczy paintings among items in Hudson’s Bay auction

October 10, 2025 61 views

By Tara Deschamps A painting of a sunny day in Morocco by former British prime minister Winston Churchill, an 1894 depiction of downtown Toronto by Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith and several pieces from one of Toronto’s founders are among the works Hudson’s Bay is set to auction off next month. All three are contained in a catalogue released Thursday by Heffel Fine Art Auction House, which was retained by the defunct retailer to find new homes for its most prized possessions. Although the retailer had 4,400 pieces — 1,700 pieces of art and about 2,700 artifacts — at the time of its collapse, details about the collection have been a closely guarded secret since the Bay filed for creditor protection and closed all of its stores earlier in the year. The…

