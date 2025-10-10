National News
B.C. has tabled a new law that opens the door on closed meeting with FirstNations

October 10, 2025 187 views

By Wolfgang Depner The president of the group representing local governments in British Columbia welcomes proposed changes that would make it easier for First Nations and municipalities to meet behind closed doors. Cori Ramsay, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, says their group and First Nations requested the changes, saying they give nations “the same level of confidentiality” that other levels of governments receive. Government house leader Mike Farnworth says the proposed amendments “allow or require” local governments to hold closed meetings when discussing “culturally sensitive and confidential information” shared by First Nations, but it doesn’t change requirements to make final decisions in open meetings. Farnworth says local governments can only close meetings for limited reasons, which currently don’t include relations with First Nations. Ramsay acknowledges that a…

