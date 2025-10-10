National News
ticker

Here are the B.C. ministries, provincial agencies and roles affected by job action

October 10, 2025 141 views

By The Canadian Press About 26,000 members of two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers are participating in escalating job action as they push for pay increases in new contracts with the provincial government. The weeks-long strike action includes more than 1,000 members of the Professional Employees Association and close to 25,000 members of the B.C. General Employees’ Union. More than 20 provincial ministries, Crown corporations and agencies are affected. Here is a breakdown: BCGEU job action Ministries Citizens’ Services (including Service BC) Education and Child Care Energy and Climate Solutions Finance Housing and Municipal Affairs Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation Infrastructure Jobs and Economic Growth Mining and Critical Minerals Office of the Premier Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Post-Secondary Education and Future…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Premier Smith says Ottawa is dodging responsibility for pipeline decision

October 10, 2025 137

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s government says Ottawa is dodging responsibility by not standing behind a proposed…

Read more
National News

B.C. has tabled a new law that opens the door on closed meeting with FirstNations

October 10, 2025 188

By Wolfgang Depner The president of the group representing local governments in British Columbia welcomes proposed…

Read more