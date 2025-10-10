National News
ticker

Manitoba Opposition leader sorry for gun gesture in legislature

October 10, 2025 151 views

Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservative leader is apologizing for making a gesture in question period that mimicked shooting himself in the head. Obby Khan says the action was in frustration during question period Wednesday, and called it childish and not justifiable. He says he apologizes without reservation. Education Minister Tracy Schmidt had been answering a question, when Khan turned to a colleague, pointed two fingers toward his head and pretended to pull a trigger. The governing NDP complained, and the Speaker said Khan’s gesture was egregious and offensive. Schmidt says she’s deeply disturbed by what happened, given the current political climate and because students were in the public gallery at the time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Premier Smith says Ottawa is dodging responsibility for pipeline decision

October 10, 2025 137

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s government says Ottawa is dodging responsibility by not standing behind a proposed…

Read more
National News

B.C. has tabled a new law that opens the door on closed meeting with FirstNations

October 10, 2025 188

By Wolfgang Depner The president of the group representing local governments in British Columbia welcomes proposed…

Read more