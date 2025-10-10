National News
Nishnawbe Aski Nation leaders declare State of Emergency over flow of illegal drugs, violence and deaths

October 10, 2025 239 views

 Nishnawbe Aski Nation leadership issued the following statement after OPP  lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for Ginoogaming First Nation on Thursday . OPP assisting the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded Wednesday at about 2:15 a.m., to reports of shots fired in a residential area. One person was found dead and another injured a police media release issued Thursday.  The NAN leadership statement:  THUNDER BAY, ON:  The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) leadership  have declared a public State of Emergency after a drug related shooting incident sparked a a community lock down in Ginoogaming First Nation. Tragically, and ironically, the incident comes in the midst of a forum convened by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, and Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services to address the very crises that cause these situations, including gang infiltration,…

