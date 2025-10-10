Nishnawbe Aski Nation leaders declare State of Emergency over flow of illegal drugs, violence and deaths

Nishnawbe Aski Nation leadership issued the following statement after OPP lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for Ginoogaming First Nation on Thursday . OPP assisting the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded Wednesday at about 2:15 a.m., to reports of shots fired in a residential area. One person was found dead and another injured a police media release issued Thursday. The NAN leadership statement: THUNDER BAY, ON: The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) leadership have declared a public State of Emergency after a drug related shooting incident sparked a a community lock down in Ginoogaming First Nation. Tragically, and ironically, the incident comes in the midst of a forum convened by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, and Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services to address the very crises that cause these situations, including gang infiltration,…