National News
ticker

Shelter-in-place order lifted, one person dead in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP

October 10, 2025 28 views

By Rianna Lim Provincial police say they’ve lifted a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation, after a two-day search for two suspects in an incident that left one person dead and another injured. Police issued the emergency alert early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation, saying the two suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous. OPP said Thursday afternoon that they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Echum Drive at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, and one person was found dead and another injured. All public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, were closed Wednesday and Thursday as police searched for the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. strike escalates to include about 26,000 public service workers, professionals

October 10, 2025 42

By Brenna Owen Two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers escalated their weeks-long…

Read more
National News

B.C. government says dissolving Vancouver park board will require referendum

October 10, 2025 41

British Columbia’s Housing Ministry says dissolving the Vancouver park board will require a referendum. The ministry…

Read more