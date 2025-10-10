Experts say Ottawa’s new AI task force is skewed towards industry

By Anja Karadeglija The Liberal government has given its new AI “task force” until the end of the month to fast-track changes to the national artificial intelligence strategy — a plan that critics say leans too much on the perspective of industry and the tech sector. Teresa Scassa, a law professor at the University of Ottawa and Canada research chair in information law and policy, said the makeup of the 27-member task force is “skewed towards industry voices and the adoption of AI technologies.” The risks posed by artificial intelligence to Canada’s culture, environment and workforce “deserve more attention in a national strategy,” Scassa said in an email. Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon announced the task force last month and tasked it with a 30-day “national sprint” to draft recommendations…