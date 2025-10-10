Indigenous leaders urge action after alleged drug-related shooting in First Nation

By Rianna Lim Indigenous leaders in northern Ontario are calling on politicians to take action against illegal drugs and provide more resources to communities after an alleged drug-related shooting in a First Nation left one person dead and another injured. Ontario Provincial Police issued a shelter-in-place order early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation, saying officers were searching for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous. All public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, were closed Wednesday and Thursday as police searched for the suspects. Police lifted the shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon after determining there was no longer an active threat to public safety. OPP said they had…
