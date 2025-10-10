National News
ticker

No charges recommended in 2022 death of Indigenous man at jail in Williams Lake, B.C.

October 10, 2025 57 views

The Independent Investigations Office says it will not be recommending criminal charges against RCMP officers in Williams Lake, B.C., after the sudden death of man in their custody. It says officers arrested the man who was driving an unlicensed moped around the Cariboo city on Sept. 30, 2022, and brought him to the RCMP cells. The release says the man appeared to have fallen asleep on a bench in his cell and about two hours later, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 1, he fell off the bench onto the floor. It says while a guard checked on the detainee through the cell door and verbally confirmed that he was OK, the man was found unresponsive a few hours later. He was declared dead at the scene, and the IIO says…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Shelter-in-place order lifted, one person dead in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP

October 10, 2025 28

By Rianna Lim Provincial police say they’ve lifted a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First…

Read more
National News

B.C. strike escalates to include about 26,000 public service workers, professionals

October 10, 2025 42

By Brenna Owen Two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers escalated their weeks-long…

Read more