No charges recommended in 2022 death of Indigenous man at jail in Williams Lake, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office says it will not be recommending criminal charges against RCMP officers in Williams Lake, B.C., after the sudden death of man in their custody. It says officers arrested the man who was driving an unlicensed moped around the Cariboo city on Sept. 30, 2022, and brought him to the RCMP cells. The release says the man appeared to have fallen asleep on a bench in his cell and about two hours later, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 1, he fell off the bench onto the floor. It says while a guard checked on the detainee through the cell door and verbally confirmed that he was OK, the man was found unresponsive a few hours later. He was declared dead at the scene, and the IIO says…