National News
ticker

Activists from Gaza-bound flotilla expected to return to Canada this weekend

October 13, 2025 177 views

By Miriam Lafontaine The first of six Canadian activists aboard a flotilla that was detained by Israeli forces while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has returned home. Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday afternoon, greeted by a group of family, friends and supporters. “Israel kidnaped me in international waters,” she told a group of reporters through tears. “They held me illegally. I did nothing wrong.” The Israeli military interception earlier this week involved a flotilla of nine boats in the Mediterranean Sea. The activists aboard them had been attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a total of 145 activists were brough to shore for processing and deportation in Israel following the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN National Chief reminds First Nations leaders their decisions change lives

October 13, 2025 149

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak delivered the opening address at a Markham…

Read more
National News

Northwest MPPs support NAN’s call for change after Ginoogaming tragedy

October 13, 2025 133

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GINOOGAMING — The band office for…

Read more