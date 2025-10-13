Activists from Gaza-bound flotilla expected to return to Canada this weekend

By Miriam Lafontaine The first of six Canadian activists aboard a flotilla that was detained by Israeli forces while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has returned home. Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday afternoon, greeted by a group of family, friends and supporters. “Israel kidnaped me in international waters,” she told a group of reporters through tears. “They held me illegally. I did nothing wrong.” The Israeli military interception earlier this week involved a flotilla of nine boats in the Mediterranean Sea. The activists aboard them had been attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a total of 145 activists were brough to shore for processing and deportation in Israel following the…