‘Increasing our visibility’: Oshki Wenjack says accreditation could open new doors

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Officials with an Indigenous education institute that serves dozens of northern Ontario First Nations say obtaining provincial accreditation is the start of bigger things. A celebratory media conference was held at the Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute’s main facility in Thunder Bay on Thursday. It was to officially announce that the not-for-profit received its full accreditation, which now allows it to create its own programs and confer its own credentials, under provincial oversight. “This isn’t a one-day event by one small group, this is a community event,” Kim Falcigno, the institute’s senior vice president of academics, said at Tuesday’s announcement, adding that it’s a celebration of everyone who played a role in the years-long process. “We’re now kind of…