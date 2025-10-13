National News
ticker

Northwest MPPs support NAN’s call for change after Ginoogaming tragedy

October 13, 2025 133 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GINOOGAMING — The band office for Ginoogaming First Nation reopened Friday, the day after the arrest of two suspects in the shooting death of a man in the community on Long Lake’s east shore. A shelter-in-place advisory for the Ginoogaming-Longlac area was lifted Thursday afternoon, more than a day after police issued it following a shooting incident that took the life of Sebastian Towegishig and injured another person. Meanwhile, Indigenous leaders and Northwestern Ontario MPPs say the situation that unfolded in Ginoogaming this week illustrates an urgent need for change. “I empathize with other First Nations within the municipality of Greenstone who also are struggling with having their hands tied when they want to deal with members who are harbouring…

