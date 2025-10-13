AFN National Chief reminds First Nations leaders their decisions change lives

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak delivered the opening address at a Markham conference. (Photo by Sam Laskaris.) By Sam Laskaris Writer TORONTO-Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak reminded leaders at a two-day conference in Toronto to remember their decisions and deeds change the lives of thier people. Woodhouse Nepinak delivered the opening address at the First Nations Leading The Way Conference on Oct. 8. The two-day event, held at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre, featured First Nations leaders from across the country who were on panels and workshops, which provided details on fiscal independence, financial management, access to financing and sound land governance. Early on in her address Woodhouse Nepinak reminded the assembled leaders of various First Nations institutions “through your deeds…