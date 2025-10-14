National News
No response from Inuit organizations over Marineland belugas

October 14, 2025 123 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit organizations have not responded to a suggestion to take in 30 beluga whales from Marineland that have been at risk of being euthanized after the Niagara Falls amusement park said it can no longer afford their care. Marineland had asked the federal government for financial support, warning it would have to euthanize the whales if help didn’t come by Oct. 7. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson rejected the park’s request to export the whales to China. The Canadian Press reported Thursday that the whales are alive, after the Tuesday deadline has passed. Jason Etok, who grew up in Nunavik, urged Inuit leaders to step in and help provide habitat for the belugas, suggesting they could be released in Hudson Bay, Ungava…

