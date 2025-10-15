How you can get your hands on a piece of Hudson’s Bay history

By Tara Deschamps When Hudson’s Bay filed for creditor protection and closed its stores, it left thousands of pieces of art and artifacts the retailer owned in need of a new home. Later this year, some will learn their fate. Here’s how the auction process will unfold. What pieces are available? The retailer had 4,400 items — 1,700 pieces of art and about 2,700 artifacts — when it collapsed in March. It hasn’t revealed what most of the items are but has said the bulk are from the company’s “retail era.” Among the available items are 27 paintings that will be sold by Heffel Fine Art Auction House during a live auction in November. Highlights of that auction include a painting of Morocco made by former British prime minister Winston…