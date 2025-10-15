National News
First Nations to intervene in Alberta independence case

October 15, 2025 150 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Six First Nations groups, including the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta, have been granted intervenor status in a court challenge of the Alberta Prosperity Project’s (APP) effort to collect signatures for a referendum on Alberta independence. The APP is attempting to bring the following question to referendum:  “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta shall become a Sovereign Country and cease to be a province in Canada?” Weeks after APP leader Mitch Sylvestre brought his group’s application forward to begin collecting signatures for the referendum question in July, Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure sent the question to the Court of King’s Bench to determine whether it’s constitutional. Section…

