Manitoba youth advocate calls for more help for kids affected by wildfires

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba advocate for children and youth says the provincial government must do more to reduce the harm caused to young people from wildfires. Sherry Gott says children’s health and education are hurt by fires, particularly in remote and Indigenous communities that are more likely to be evacuated. She says in addition to breathing smoke and missing school, studies have shown children exposed to wildfires are more likely to experience adverse mental health effects than adults. Gott’s office is calling on the province to assess the full impact of fires on young people, and to ensure mental health, education and child protection supports are part of emergency planning. This year’s wildfire season in Manitoba was the worst in decades, with 32,000 people forced out of their communities….