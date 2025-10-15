National News
ticker

Manitoba youth advocate calls for more help for kids affected by wildfires

October 15, 2025 132 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba advocate for children and youth says the provincial government must do more to reduce the harm caused to young people from wildfires. Sherry Gott says children’s health and education are hurt by fires, particularly in remote and Indigenous communities that are more likely to be evacuated. She says in addition to breathing smoke and missing school, studies have shown children exposed to wildfires are more likely to experience adverse mental health effects than adults. Gott’s office is calling on the province to assess the full impact of fires on young people, and to ensure mental health, education and child protection supports are part of emergency planning. This year’s wildfire season in Manitoba was the worst in decades, with 32,000 people forced out of their communities….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations to intervene in Alberta independence case

October 15, 2025 151

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Six First Nations groups,…

Read more
National News

How you can get your hands on a piece of Hudson’s Bay history

October 15, 2025 132

By Tara Deschamps When Hudson’s Bay filed for creditor protection and closed its stores, it left…

Read more