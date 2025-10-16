National News
Jewelry swap scammers targeting vulnerable Brantford residents

October 16, 2025 188 views

BRANTFORD, ONT. – Brantford police are advising residents to be mindful of potential fraudsters, after receiving several reports of jewelry swap scams. According to these reports, a male and female suspect call elderly victims over to their vehicle and ask for directions to religious temples. They then hand the victim fake gold chains, claiming that their culture promotes this behaviour for good deeds. The suspects also offer to place the fake gold onto the unsuspecting victim, at which point they remove and pocket any real jewelry, before leaving the scene in their vehicle. Police are urging the public to spread awareness and notify anyone who may be especially vulnerable, as these suspects can be very convincing and often target seniors. Any local residents who believe they have been a victim…

