Man charged with murder of Edmonton boy who vanished in June

October 16, 2025 169 views

By Rob Drinkwater Edmonton police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared in June. They say the remains of Samuel Bird have been found in a rural area outside the city. Bryan Farrell, who is 38, faces various other charges, including interfering with a body, aggravated assault and arson. Samuel was last seen leaving his mother’s home in west Edmonton to go visit a friend. Posters with the Indigenous boy’s name and photo have been plastered on utility poles across the city, and volunteers have been searching for him for months. Police say they are not looking for other suspects in the killing. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025. This is a corrected…

