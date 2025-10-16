New affordable housing for Indigenous families underway

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Nearly 50 people attended Brantford Native Housing’s (BNH) groundbreaking ceremony for its new affordable housing development late last month. Once completed, the West Street project will provide a total of 18 affordable housing units designed for Indigenous families, seniors and individuals living with disabilities, all offered at below market rent. The development will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, office space, indoor and outdoor programming areas, as well as a green space and a traditional medicine garden. Made possible by the support of the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI), which awarded $10-million for the build, and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) through $5-million in co-investment funding, the building has been designed by Smoke Architecture, an…
