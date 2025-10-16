National News
ticker

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu candidates talk land, devolution, housing at forum

October 16, 2025 154 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The four candidates running to be the next MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu shared their pitches to voters Thursday night during an all-candidates forum in Apex. At least 20 people turned out to Abe Okpik Hall in Apex to hear David Akeeagok, Tatanniq Lucie Idlout, Jacopoosee Peter and Walter Picco introduce their campaigns and answer questions from the public. Voters in the riding will be picking a new MLA because their former representative Premier P.J. Akeeagok announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. David Akeeagok, the first candidate to speak, said his priorities are improving family wellness, building more housing and preparing Nunavut for the powers that will soon be transferred from the federal government through devolution. “We ourselves, need to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man charged with murder of Edmonton boy who vanished in June

October 16, 2025 169

By Rob Drinkwater Edmonton police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in the…

Read more
National News

Jewelry swap scammers targeting vulnerable Brantford residents

October 16, 2025 188

BRANTFORD, ONT. – Brantford police are advising residents to be mindful of potential fraudsters, after receiving…

Read more