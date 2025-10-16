Canadian Tire to sell Hudson’s Bay point blankets, support the Blanket Fund

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. will begin selling the iconic Hudson’s Bay point blankets and has pledged to continue a program started by HBC to donate the net proceeds to support Indigenous-led initiatives. Under an expanded partnership between Canadian Tire and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, the retailer has guaranteed at least $1 million a year to support Oshki Wupoowane, The Blanket Fund. The money will be used for multi-year grants that provide critical support to grassroots Indigenous organizations and reconciliation action grants to support one-time projects and events. While popular with shoppers today, the HBC point blankets have a problematic history because of their association with the company’s colonial past. The Blanket Fund was launched in 2022 in an effort for truth and reconciliation with an initial investment…
