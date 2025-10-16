Supreme court upholds $2 million debt in Mohawk Council of Kanesatake vs Sylvestre

The 24-year-old court battle affects protection of on reserve property By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously upheld a $2 million debt against the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) in its ruling on Mohawk Council of Kanesatake vs Sylvestre. It’s a decision that multiple chiefs say makes a bad situation much worse. MCK Acting Vice chief Brant Etienne recalled feeling “gutted” when he got the news on Friday. “It’s not going to be the end of the world,” Etienne said. “But it’s definitely a hindrance to making things better.” The nearly 24-year legal battle drew attention from First Nations across Canada because it involved Section 89 of the Indian Act, which protects property on a reservation from seizure by non-Indigenous creditors. Eric…