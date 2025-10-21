AFN says it’s talking to the Vatican about returning sacred items

By Alessia Passafiume The Assembly of First Nations says it’s talking to the Vatican Museum about repatriating a number of sacred items from its collection. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says there are still a number of logistical issues that need to be addressed before the items can be returned, including protocols to ensure their safe transfer. The AFN says it will announce further details only after plans are finalized with the Vatican. Woodhouse Nepinak says the items held in the museum are “living, sacred pieces” and must be treated as such. She says the work is very important to First Nations communities which have been calling for the return of their artifacts for years. Woodhouse Nepinak thanked the late Pope Francis for his work to advance the repatriation of…