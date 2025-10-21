OPP, MTO initiative aims to improve road safety in Haldimand

OPP, MTO initiative improves road safety in Haldimand HALDIMAND COUNTY, ONT. – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently partnered with Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officers from Hamilton and Niagara on a co-ordinated commercial vehicle inspection initiative, designed to improve road safety. On Oct. 19, officers conducted a total of 20 inspections, which resulted in 19 charges for issues including improper brakes, no directional signals and emissions. Further, 12 vehicles were taken out of service due to safety concerns and five licence plates were removed. The initiative demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the OPP and its partners to ensure commercial vehicles travelling throughout the province meet safety standards and regulations. It will continue to collaborate with the MTO, as well as other agencies, to ensure compliance and public safety…
