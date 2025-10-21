National News
ticker

OPP, MTO initiative aims to improve road safety in Haldimand

October 21, 2025 88 views

OPP, MTO initiative improves road safety in Haldimand HALDIMAND COUNTY, ONT. – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently partnered with Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officers from Hamilton and Niagara on a co-ordinated commercial vehicle inspection initiative, designed to improve road safety. On Oct. 19, officers conducted a total of 20 inspections, which resulted in 19 charges for issues including improper brakes, no directional signals and emissions. Further, 12 vehicles were taken out of service due to safety concerns and five licence plates were removed. The initiative demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the OPP and its partners to ensure commercial vehicles travelling throughout the province meet safety standards and regulations. It will continue to collaborate with the MTO, as well as other agencies, to ensure compliance and public safety…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brant County OPP busts driver with suspended licence, no insurance

October 21, 2025 98

BRANT, ONT. – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people after a traffic stop…

Read more
Local News

AFN says it’s talking to the Vatican about returning sacred items

October 21, 2025 114

By Alessia Passafiume The Assembly of First Nations says it’s talking to the Vatican Museum about…

Read more