Brant County OPP busts driver with suspended licence, no insurance

BRANT, ONT. – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people after a traffic stop in Brant County. On Oct. 17, at approximately 4:24 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Cockshutt Road North. OPP said further investigation revealed the driver was under licence suspension and had no current insurance coverage on the vehicle. As a result, 30-year-old Roy Isaacs of Brantford was charged with driving while under suspension and failure to surrender a vehicle permit. The owner of the vehicle, 26-year-old Sidney Isaacs of Brantford, was also charged with permitting a motor vehicle to be operated without insurance. In light of this occurrence, the OPP is reminding drivers to ensure anyone operating a motor vehicle on a highway has a valid licence and insurance. Those with information related…