National News
ticker

$80,000 in grants available to community groups, organizations in Williams Lake area

October 22, 2025 143 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Williams Lake Community Forest’s six-week application window is now open for groups and organizations to fund local projects. Registered charities, non-profits and/or community organizations such as parent advisory councils, community associations and clubs including 4-H clubs can apply for the grant which supports the following: -outdoor opportunities relating to sustainable forestry; -education and outreach projects for any/all age groups; environmental stewardship; -other projects particularly related to forest resource values; or capital improvements to facilities available for public use, including recreation and recreational structures such as trails, signs and kiosks. Public, private and Indigenous schools and educators within the area are also invited to apply. “Does it reach a large group of people, or a small group but with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A timeline of US attacks in the Caribbean and what Congress has had to say

October 22, 2025 166

By Ben Finley And Konstantin Toropin WASHINGTON (AP) — In less than two months, President Donald…

Read more
National News

N.S. still failing to consult on law blocking protests on Crown land: Mi’kmaq leaders

October 22, 2025 105

By Lyndsay Armstrong A Mi’kmaq leader in Nova Scotia says the provincial government continues to ignore…

Read more