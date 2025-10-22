$80,000 in grants available to community groups, organizations in Williams Lake area

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Williams Lake Community Forest’s six-week application window is now open for groups and organizations to fund local projects. Registered charities, non-profits and/or community organizations such as parent advisory councils, community associations and clubs including 4-H clubs can apply for the grant which supports the following: -outdoor opportunities relating to sustainable forestry; -education and outreach projects for any/all age groups; environmental stewardship; -other projects particularly related to forest resource values; or capital improvements to facilities available for public use, including recreation and recreational structures such as trails, signs and kiosks. Public, private and Indigenous schools and educators within the area are also invited to apply. “Does it reach a large group of people, or a small group but with…