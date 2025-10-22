N.S. still failing to consult on law blocking protests on Crown land: Mi’kmaq leaders

By Lyndsay Armstrong A Mi’kmaq leader in Nova Scotia says the provincial government continues to ignore First Nations’ concerns on a new law they say targets their community’s ability to protect its territory. The law was recently pushed through the legislature without advanced notice or consultation, said Twila Gaudet, the director of consultation for Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn, which works on behalf of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. In a statement Tuesday, Gaudet said the law “appears to be targeting Mi’kmaw harvesters who are protesting the unsustainable forest management practices in the Cape Breton Highlands.” Among other things, the law makes it illegal for protesters to block forest access roads on Crown land, and offenders could be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for up to six months. It also…
