EA B Recreation and Parks Master Plan approved by RDN Board

By Hope Lompe Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder Years in the making, and in collaboration with the Gabriola Island community, the RDN Recreation and Parks Master Plan draft for Electoral Area B was approved by the Regional District of Nanaimo Board on Oct. 14. For the next 10 years, recreation services and parks decisions on Gabriola, Mudge and DeCourcy Islands will be guided by this Master Plan. It was developed through public engagement and partnerships with the Gabriola Recreation Society and Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, who work with the RDN on Gabriola recreation, trails and parks management. A Snuneymuxw First Nation representative also contributed to early planning and discussion. “I’m really pleased. It was a long process, but I believe that it provides a really useful framework, not just…