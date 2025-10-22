National News
ticker

EA B Recreation and Parks Master Plan approved by RDN Board

October 22, 2025 142 views

By Hope Lompe Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder Years in the making, and in collaboration with the Gabriola Island community, the RDN Recreation and Parks Master Plan draft for Electoral Area B was approved by the Regional District of Nanaimo Board on Oct. 14. For the next 10 years, recreation services and parks decisions on Gabriola, Mudge and DeCourcy Islands will be guided by this Master Plan. It was developed through public engagement and partnerships with the Gabriola Recreation Society and Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, who work with the RDN on Gabriola recreation, trails and parks management. A Snuneymuxw First Nation representative also contributed to early planning and discussion. “I’m really pleased. It was a long process, but I believe that it provides a really useful framework, not just…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A timeline of US attacks in the Caribbean and what Congress has had to say

October 22, 2025 167

By Ben Finley And Konstantin Toropin WASHINGTON (AP) — In less than two months, President Donald…

Read more
National News

$80,000 in grants available to community groups, organizations in Williams Lake area

October 22, 2025 144

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Williams Lake Community Forest’s…

Read more