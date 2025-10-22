Manitoba Wildlife Federation warns highway blockade sets “dangerous precedent” as hunters denied access to Crown lands

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF) is sounding the alarm over what it calls an “unlawful blockade” on a provincial highway leading to the east side of Lake Winnipeg, a move the group says is denying licensed hunters and anglers access to Crown land during moose season and, if left unchecked, could set a “terrible precedent” across the province. In letters to both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, MWF alleges that members of Bloodvein First Nation have set up a roadside barrier, initially referred to as a “check stop”, that is now operating as a full blockade, turning away non-Indigenous hunters from accessing public land. According to the federation, Chief Young of Bloodvein…
Related Posts
A timeline of US attacks in the Caribbean and what Congress has had to say
October 22, 2025 167
By Ben Finley And Konstantin Toropin WASHINGTON (AP) — In less than two months, President Donald…
$80,000 in grants available to community groups, organizations in Williams Lake area
October 22, 2025 144
By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Williams Lake Community Forest’s…