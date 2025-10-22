University of Winnipeg emphasizes revitalizing downtown

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The University of Winnipeg has charted a course for the next five years that leans heavily on its position as a member of the downtown community. A business professor, physics researcher, Indigenous scholar, international student and the CEO of its community renewal corporation announced the five-year road map, Meeting the Moment, on Tuesday at the campus hub for science and environment studies. “The University of Winnipeg has always played a key role in the heart of our downtown,” Jeremy Read told the crowd at the Richardson College for the Environment. “This plan empowers us to build on that legacy in new and meaningful ways.” Read, the leader of the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corp. — the entity that designs…
