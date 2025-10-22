National News
Two new wind farms expected to be online by 2028

October 22, 2025 32 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Two proposed wind farm projects south of Sussex are now in the provincial environmental assessment phase with a goal to be online by 2028. Environmental impact assessments were registered in September for the Salmon River Wind Project, nine kilometres south of Hammondvale, and the Paqt’smawei Sipu Wind Project, 15 km southeast of Springdale. The projects, are being developed by Natural Forces Developments Limited Partnership, a Halifax-based private energy producer, in partnership with local Indigenous groups and NB Power. “We’ve done a lot of hard work in preparing the two submissions,” said Austen Hughes, vice president, project finance for Natural Resources. “That would be in the hands of the province to review the information, reach out with any questions and then in due…

