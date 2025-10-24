Cowichan lawyer says treaty could recognize both Aboriginal and private title on land

By Wolfgang Depner The lawyer representing the Cowichan Tribes says he is “frustrated and disappointed” with what he calls “misinformation” about his clients’ ground-breaking Aboriginal title case in Richmond, B.C. David Rosenberg says his clients are not targetting privately held land in the title area on the Fraser River and that if the province negotiates in good faith, the “likely outcome” is a treaty recognizing Aboriginal title while allowing private owners to continue to hold fee-simple title. He cites a recent letter from the city telling private owners in the title area that the ruling may compromise the “status and validity” of their own title rights, saying his clients aren’t seeking any remedy that would extinguish fee-simple title that is Canada’s most common form of property ownership. He says the…