First sockeye salmon in 86 years return to upper Columbia, nearing BC

October 24, 2025 136 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer For the first time in over 86 years, two sockeye salmon made history by surviving to make the journey partway to their home waters in the upper Columbia River. The pair, released as tiny fry in British Columbia two years ago, are a glimmer of hope for the Indigenous-led push to bring salmon back to their ancestral waters, and they are calling on governments to take immediate action to support the work. “Those two salmon returning means the chance exists to bring back culture, bring back their language, bring back ceremony and the ability to have our place,” said Mark Thomas, from Secwépemc Nation and chair of the Bringing the Salmon Home executive working group. The Bringing the Salmon Home…

