Fund is part of ‘economic reconciliation’ with First Nations: Rickford

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KENORA — Since April, beef has been coming in from Penokean Hills Farms near Sault Ste. Marie to Grand Council Treaty #3 (GCT3) for distribution to communities across the treaty territory. It’s a successful partnership to improve food access in First Nations, and Greg Rickford says the province is proud to assist the project this summer with $250,000 from the Indigenous Economic Development Fund. “They’re doing some really exciting work in large-scale food distribution,” Rickford, minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation, said of GCT3’s Treaty 3 Investment Group. “They want to develop a food distribution centre, and that builds on previous investments that we’ve made with them to acquire operating agriculture facilities.” Rickford, whose Kenora-Rainy River riding…