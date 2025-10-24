National News
ticker

Fund is part of ‘economic reconciliation’ with First Nations: Rickford

October 24, 2025 161 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KENORA — Since April, beef has been coming in from Penokean Hills Farms near Sault Ste. Marie to Grand Council Treaty #3 (GCT3) for distribution to communities across the treaty territory. It’s a successful partnership to improve food access in First Nations, and Greg Rickford says the province is proud to assist the project this summer with $250,000 from the Indigenous Economic Development Fund. “They’re doing some really exciting work in large-scale food distribution,” Rickford, minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation, said of GCT3’s Treaty 3 Investment Group. “They want to develop a food distribution centre, and that builds on previous investments that we’ve made with them to acquire operating agriculture facilities.” Rickford, whose Kenora-Rainy River riding…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump ends trade talks with Canada over tariffs ad that Ontario premier now says he’ll phase out

October 24, 2025 141

By Will Weissert And Seung Min Kim WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced he’s ending…

Read more
National News

Cowichan lawyer says treaty could recognize both Aboriginal and private title on land

October 24, 2025 136

By Wolfgang Depner The lawyer representing the Cowichan Tribes says he is “frustrated and disappointed” with…

Read more