Caretaker Council returns to work in Kanesatake

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Following last week’s Federal Court decision, which granted injunctive relief by designating the outgoing Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chiefs as a caretaker council with a limited administrative mandate, the “quorum of five” returned to the office without incident on Monday. “We’re getting our footing back,” said MCK incumbent chief Serge Otsi Simon, one of the five caretaker council chiefs alongside Amy Beauvais, John Canatonquin, Denise David, and Brant Etienne. “We’re trying to consult with some of the people, some of the staff, what we missed, what’s going on, explaining our positions.” The group’s work will be to ensure that services to the community and projects already underway continue unimpeded by Kanesatake’s governance turmoil, that the community’s legal interests are…