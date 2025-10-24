National News
ticker

Caretaker Council returns to work in Kanesatake

October 24, 2025 160 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Following last week’s Federal Court decision, which granted injunctive relief by designating the outgoing Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chiefs as a caretaker council with a limited administrative mandate, the “quorum of five” returned to the office without incident on Monday. “We’re getting our footing back,” said MCK incumbent chief Serge Otsi Simon, one of the five caretaker council chiefs alongside Amy Beauvais, John Canatonquin, Denise David, and Brant Etienne. “We’re trying to consult with some of the people, some of the staff, what we missed, what’s going on, explaining our positions.” The group’s work will be to ensure that services to the community and projects already underway continue unimpeded by Kanesatake’s governance turmoil, that the community’s legal interests are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump ends trade talks with Canada over tariffs ad that Ontario premier now says he’ll phase out

October 24, 2025 141

By Will Weissert And Seung Min Kim WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced he’s ending…

Read more
National News

Cowichan lawyer says treaty could recognize both Aboriginal and private title on land

October 24, 2025 134

By Wolfgang Depner The lawyer representing the Cowichan Tribes says he is “frustrated and disappointed” with…

Read more