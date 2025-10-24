National News
Lake of Two Mountains dumping defendants feel unfairly targeted

October 24, 2025 119 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door  Attending his hearing without a lawyer on Friday, Timmy Etienne, one of 13 defendants facing charges under the federal Fisheries Act for work carried out on the shoreline of the Lake of Two Mountains, entered a plea of not guilty. “I’m not guilty. I almost said I’m just going to plead guilty, but I’m not. It’s just a fact,” he told The Eastern Door. “If I plead guilty, they get their way. They could use that in the future against our future generations.” The government alleges defendants have carried out illegal work that harmed the fish habitat. For Etienne, Quebec’s interventions on the shoreline in Kanesatake represent an affront to the community’s sovereignty. He wants to sound the alarm, he…

