Sioux Valley starts work on gaming-centre site

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is moving ahead with its plan to relocate its gaming centre to the side of the Trans-Canada Highway. Groundwork started last week on a parcel near the Sioux Valley Petro station at the corner of the Trans-Canada and Highway 21, Chief Vince Tacan told the Sun on Thursday. A team is preparing a geotechnical assessment, he said, and if it goes well, Sioux Valley will get foundation work started before the snow flies. “We are moving pretty quickly on this,” Tacan said. “We’re hoping we can have it operational before the summer tourism season because that’s when we have the potential for the most revenues.” The First Nation plans to replace its existing complex, the Sioux Valley…
