New Nunavut Inuit housing action plan to prioritize Elders, women and children fleeing violence

October 24, 2025 127 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A Nunavut Inuit housing action plan from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) will prioritize homes for Elders, women and children fleeing violence and youth in crisis, a press release from the Inuit organzaition stated on Oct. 22. The plan, called Angirratsaliulauqta, will also seek to create affordable housing for Inuit that isn’t tied to a job or run by the Government of Nunavut. “Our vision is to transform housing in Nunavut for Inuit,” NTI President Jeremy Tunraluk said. Through the housing plan, NTI is creating a non-profit called Igluvut Corporation, which is aimed at building homes for Inuit in the territory. NTI will have two seats on the board of directors for Igluvut Corporation. The three regional Inuit organizations will each…

