Historic Saskatchewan town Duck Lake sees pushback over corporate renaming plan

A historic Saskatchewan town is facing blowback from its residents over a plan that could see the town renamed after a company. Duck Lake, northeast of Saskatoon, approved selling the naming rights in a narrow vote at a town council meeting last week. Mayor Jason Anderson says companies can submit their bids to the town, which won’t accept anything less than $10 million. He says the plan could result in the town being named after a brand, but residents will have the final say in a plebiscite should a company come forward. Denis Poirier, Duck Lake’s former mayor, says many are angry with the idea, arguing it would erase the town’s identity, Duck Lake was settled by French-speaking Métis people and is located near the site of the first battle…