National News
ticker

Historic Saskatchewan town Duck Lake sees pushback over corporate renaming plan

October 27, 2025 172 views

A historic Saskatchewan town is facing blowback from its residents over a plan that could see the town renamed after a company. Duck Lake, northeast of Saskatoon, approved selling the naming rights in a narrow vote at a town council meeting last week. Mayor Jason Anderson says companies can submit their bids to the town, which won’t accept anything less than $10 million. He says the plan could result in the town being named after a brand, but residents will have the final say in a plebiscite should a company come forward. Denis Poirier, Duck Lake’s former mayor, says many are angry with the idea, arguing it would erase the town’s identity, Duck Lake was settled by French-speaking Métis people and is located near the site of the first battle…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Lil’wat Nation breaks ground on long-awaited Function Junction development

October 27, 2025 170

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine After more than a decade of planning…

Read more
National News

Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier

October 27, 2025 161

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a…

Read more