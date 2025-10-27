Inuit association wants the next Nunavut government to make Inuktut the primary language

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), Nunavut’s largest Inuit organization, released a list on Oct. 21 detailing its most pressing issues for candidates running for MLA in the territorial election, and language is right at the top. Inuktut education, Inuit employment, housing, infrastructure, food security, the Inuit Child First Initiative, health equity, mental wellness, suicide prevention and addressing drug-related harm were the main priorities NTI wants to see candidates focus on. “We want to see a government that advances Inuktut education, ensures homes are food secure and our communities are safe, and creates opportunities for Inuit to thrive today and in the future,” NTI President Jeremy Tunraluk said on October 21. NTI said it wants to work with the next government to…