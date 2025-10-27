National News
ticker

Inuit association wants the next Nunavut government to make Inuktut the primary language

October 27, 2025 274 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), Nunavut’s largest Inuit organization, released a list on Oct. 21 detailing its most pressing issues for candidates running for MLA in the territorial election, and language is right at the top. Inuktut education, Inuit employment, housing, infrastructure, food security, the Inuit Child First Initiative, health equity,  mental wellness, suicide prevention and addressing drug-related harm were the main priorities NTI wants to see candidates focus on. “We want to see a government that advances Inuktut education, ensures homes are food secure and our communities are safe, and creates opportunities for Inuit to thrive today and in the future,” NTI President Jeremy Tunraluk said on October 21. NTI said it wants to work with the next government to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Lil’wat Nation breaks ground on long-awaited Function Junction development

October 27, 2025 170

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine After more than a decade of planning…

Read more
National News

Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier

October 27, 2025 161

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a…

Read more