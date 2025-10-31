‘History repeating itself’: First Nations vow resistance as Doug Ford accelerates Ring of Fire mining

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario’s rush to develop mines attempted two steps forward on Wednesday, while impacted First Nations warn they intend to assert their role as rights holders. A new infrastructure deal that includes a supply road in the Ring of Fire mineral deposit, and the first enactment of the province’s controversial Bill 5 legislation drew stern responses from First Nationsleaders whose communities and territories stand to be impacted.In the morning, Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous minister Greg Rickford signed a $39.5-million agreement with Webequie First Nation, which includes $1.5-million for mental health supports, a new arena, training and meeting space. It also includes over $10 million for the Webequie Supply Road Project, a proposed 107-kilometre link between the fly-in First Nation and the proposed…