Inukjuak hydroelectricity project earns kudos for climate protection

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A project that provides Inukjuak with clean, renewable energy received two national awards this month. The Innavik hydroelectricity project is a 7.5-megawatt run-of-river hydro dam on the Inukjuak River in Nunavik. It supplies 90 per cent of the energy needed to power the community of about 1,800 residents, which previously relied entirely on burning diesel fuel to generate electricity, said Tommy Palliser, president of Pituvik Landholding Corp. Pituvik runs the project in partnership with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. On Oct. 8, the Innavik project received the Indigenous Reconciliation and Partnership Award from WaterPower Canada, a national association representing the waterpower industry. The award recognizes Innavik’s contribution to the well-being of Inukjuak and the environment. On Oct. 15, the project also won…