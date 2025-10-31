National News
ticker

Inukjuak hydroelectricity project earns kudos for climate protection

October 31, 2025 29 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A project that provides Inukjuak with clean, renewable energy received two national awards this month. The Innavik hydroelectricity project is a 7.5-megawatt run-of-river hydro dam on the Inukjuak River in Nunavik. It supplies 90 per cent of the energy needed to power the community of about 1,800 residents, which previously relied entirely on burning diesel fuel to generate electricity, said Tommy Palliser, president of Pituvik Landholding Corp. Pituvik runs the project in partnership with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. On Oct. 8, the Innavik project received the Indigenous Reconciliation and Partnership Award from WaterPower Canada, a national association representing the waterpower industry. The award recognizes Innavik’s contribution to the well-being of Inukjuak and the environment. On Oct. 15, the project also won…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘History repeating itself’: First Nations vow resistance as Doug Ford accelerates Ring of Fire mining

October 31, 2025 32

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario’s rush to develop mines attempted two steps…

Read more
National News

Councillor says $100M project denied loan over Cowichan case, bank says not a factor

October 31, 2025 121

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the…

Read more