Three Six Nations people facing gun charges

OHSWEKEN, ON- Three people are facing weapon charges afer Six Nations Police raided a Sixth Line residence October 2nd, 2025. The Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit said they executed a Section 487 Criminal Code Search Warrant at a residence on Sixth Line near Oneida Road as part of a firearm investigation. A search was conducted, police seized a handgun loaded with ammunition. The facing criminal charges are: Kalab Powless, 23, of Ohsweken, Ontario has been arrested and charged with: – Firearm: Unauthorized Possession – Possession of Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession – Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition – Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use – Firearm Contravention to Storage Regulations – Firearm: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order X4 – Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to…
