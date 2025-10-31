National News
ticker

Three Six Nations people facing gun charges

October 31, 2025 148 views

OHSWEKEN, ON-  Three people are facing  weapon charges afer Six Nations Police  raided a Sixth Line residence  October 2nd, 2025. The Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit  said they  executed a Section 487 Criminal Code Search Warrant at a residence on Sixth Line near Oneida Road as part of  a firearm investigation.  A search was conducted, police seized a handgun  loaded with ammunition. The facing criminal charges are: Kalab Powless, 23, of Ohsweken, Ontario has been arrested and charged with: – Firearm: Unauthorized Possession – Possession of Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession – Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition – Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use – Firearm Contravention to Storage Regulations – Firearm: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order X4 – Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gamebridge Solar Project paused as company seeks Indigenous partnerships

October 31, 2025 116

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The Gamebridge Solar Project is on pause until…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police charge two with drug trafficking related charges

October 31, 2025 102

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit investigation has resulted in police seizing bulk…

Read more