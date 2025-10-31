Six Nations Police arrest two after spotting man with outstanding arrest warrant

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 27-year-old Ohsweken man is facing stolen vehicle and possession of house breaking tools after Six Nations Police spotted a man, “known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.” Police arrested a man while he was putting fuel in a vehicle police said was later found to have been stolen from another area. The man was taken into custody. Police seized tools from within the vehicle they said were commonly used to assist in the theft of vehicles. At the same time a male passenger was also taken into custody. Brayden Doxtator, of Ohsweken, Ontario was arrested and charged with: – Possession of Stolen Vehicle over $5,000 – Possession of House Breaking Instruments – Operation While Prohibited X3 – Driving While Under Suspension Dennis Hill, 43, of Ohsweken, Ontario has been…
