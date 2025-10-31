Kahnawake Mohawk Council may use future tolls to offset Indigenous Services Canada funding cuts

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) is making progress on its potential plan of setting up tolls on major roads that go through the community. The presence of those cars results in significant traffic as vehicles drive through the territory to the Mercier Bridge or to avoid slowdowns elsewhere. To that end, the MCK announced it is seeking to consult the community on the project, including at a community meeting and in the future through polling and kiosks, as well as launching a request for proposals (RFP) to determine the feasibility of tolling and creating an internal team to do so; which will include specialists in infrastructure, public safety, and financials, according to MCK grand chief Cody Diabo. Tolls have…