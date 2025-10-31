National News
Six Nations Police charge two with drug trafficking related charges

October 31, 2025 101 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit investigation has resulted in police seizing bulk cocaine, oxycodone and laying trafficking charges. Six Nations Police executed warrants Tuesday, October 21, 2025,  as part of  a drug trafficking investigation  at  residence on Fourth Line near Cayuga Road. As a result  of the Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants  five persons were arrested and taken into custody, two of which had outstanding warrants with Six Nations Police. One individual was released from police custody unconditionally. A search was conducted resulting in the seizure of bulk cocaine, oxycodone, currency, a cell phone and drug packaging materials. As a result of the investigation, Robbe Beaver, 50, and Mackenzie Bomberry-Whitlow, 24, both of Ohsweken were arrested and charged with: Possession for the…

